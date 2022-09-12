CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.

Terry Sims, 19, was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of East Muskegon Street near Northland Drive, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he had left an adult care home.

“Terry is non-verbal and has a mentality of a young child. Terry has walked away before and has been located near Rockford in times past,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sims is described as a Black man who stands at around 5’2″. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue-checkered pajama pants and black shoes.

If you see him, call 911.