Deputies look for missing Caledonia Township man

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

An undated courtesy photo of Ronald Charles Boorsma.

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man who they believe could be in danger.

They say Ronald Charles Boorsma was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday leaving his home near 84th Street and McCord Avenue.

Deputies say Boorsma has a medical condition that requires medication. He does not have his medication with him and may be disoriented.

Boorsma is described as 5-foot-9 weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with informaton is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 