Deputies look for missing Caledonia Township man

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man who they believe could be in danger.

They say Ronald Charles Boorsma was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday leaving his home near 84th Street and McCord Avenue.

Deputies say Boorsma has a medical condition that requires medication. He does not have his medication with him and may be disoriented.

Boorsma is described as 5-foot-9 weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with informaton is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.