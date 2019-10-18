Deputies look for Cedar Springs bank robbery suspect

A photo of the suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Cedar Springs on Oct. 16, 2019. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are still searching for a male suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Cedar Springs.

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Cherry Street.

Authorities say the man demanded cash and had a handgun. The amount of cash the suspect left with is unknown.

On Friday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect, who is described as having dark skin.

Anyone with information can call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.