Deputies look for anyone who gave ride to murder suspect

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are asking the public for help in finding anyone who drove a murder suspect in Kent County.

Jacob Alec Ryan is accused of stabbing and killing Ciara Paul, 25, and injuring her two children in a home in Cannon Township on Sept. 16. He was later arrested in Ohio.

Someone may have been picked up Ryan that day in the area of Belding Road NE or Northland Drive NE between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he may have been dropped off in Grand Rapids in order to get on a Greyhound Bus.

Anyone who gave him a ride or knows someone who gave him a ride should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 616.632.6125.