At least 1 hospitalized after Cutlerville shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Cutlerville.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on S. Division Avenue near 60th Street in Gaines Township.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw police in two areas in the span of about a block: One near the intersection of Peony Street and the other in front of Crossroads Alternative High.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet clear.

The News 8 crew at the scene saw one person in handcuffs.

