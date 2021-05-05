At least 1 hospitalized after Cutlerville shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Cutlerville.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on S. Division Avenue near 60th Street in Gaines Township.
A News 8 crew at the scene saw police in two areas in the span of about a block: One near the intersection of Peony Street and the other in front of Crossroads Alternative High.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet clear.
The News 8 crew at the scene saw one person in handcuffs.