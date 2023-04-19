BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies are reminding people to not leave valuable items in cars following multiple break-ins.

The break-ins happened on Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the parking lots of Alpine Township and Byron Township Planet Fitness locations, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Three young suspects smashed the rear passenger-side window on each vehicle and stole items, often a purse that was left in the car, the sheriff’s office said. It said they took credit cards, money, wedding rings, a laptop and other items.

Deputies in Kent County are investigating multiple car break-ins. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies in Kent County are investigating multiple car break-ins. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Some of the stolen items were found along US-131 near 44th Street, deputies say. Sgt. Eric Brunner said thieves often throw out electronics that can be tracked.

The sheriff’s office said the three suspects fled in a SUV after breaking into a car on Alpine Avenue and two cars on 68th Street.

“The KCSO has investigated different rashes of vehicle break-ins that occur throughout our community during the night and daytime hours,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “Please remove your personal belongings from your vehicles or at least lock them in your trunk to hide them out of sight.”

This isn’t the first time Kent County has seen these types of break-ins, Brunner said.

“We’ve seen gym parking lots targeted before, we’ve seen YMCAs throughout our community (targeted),” Brunner said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some more of those hit in the near future if this crew is out doing this.”

He said businesses with lots of cars, like retirement homes and shopping centers, can also be targets. Brunner reminded people to take valuables inside or hide them in the car, like in the trunk.

“They’re not spending hours and hours walking through the parking lot looking,” he said. “They’re wearing hooded sweatshirts tightly wrapped around their head, they’re also wearing sunglasses usually and surgical masks. So they’re going to stand out … they’re just looking for a quick target.”

“This is a pretty brazen act,” he added later.

The three suspects went to at least three local stores to try to use the credit cards they stole, he said. If you’re a victim of a break-in and have a card stolen, Brunner said to contact your bank or credit card company.

Brunner also said he “wouldn’t be surprised if a stolen vehicle is involved” in the break-ins. Kent County law enforcement has seen an increase in stolen vehicles used to commit other crimes.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.