Deputies investigate bomb threat at Cedar Springs HS

Kent County sheriff’s deputies at Cedar Springs High School after a threat was made Thursday, March 11, 2021.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was made at Cedar Springs High School Thursday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said all buses were diverted and students were taken home.

Cedar Springs Public Schools superintendent’s office told News 8 that all elementary and high schools will be closed Thursday due to the threat.

School officials are asking people to stay away from the school campus, located near the intersection of 17 Mile Road NE and Ritchie Avenue NE, as authorities investigating the incident.

