Deputies investigate another break-in at Kent Co. cellphone store

Authorities investigate a break-in at the Verizon Wireless store in Byron Center Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another break-in at a cellphone store in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Verizon Wireless store on Byron Center Avenue SW near 84th Street in Byron Center.

A News 8 crew on scene said one of the front glass doors was shattered. At this time, it’s unknown if any items were stolen.

It comes as authorities are investigating a series of break-ins and a robbery at cellphone stores in Kent and Ottawa counties over the past few days.

It’s unknown at this time if Tuesday’s break-in is related to the other cases.