Deputies investigate another break-in at Kent Co. cellphone store

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities investigate a break-in at the Verizon Wireless store in Byron Center Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another break-in at a cellphone store in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Verizon Wireless store on Byron Center Avenue SW near 84th Street in Byron Center.

A News 8 crew on scene said one of the front glass doors was shattered. At this time, it’s unknown if any items were stolen.

It comes as authorities are investigating a series of break-ins and a robbery at cellphone stores in Kent and Ottawa counties over the past few days.

It’s unknown at this time if Tuesday’s break-in is related to the other cases.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links