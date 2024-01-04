CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a woman died after a three-car crash in southern Kent County.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday near Prairie View Lane and Whitneyville Avenue SE intersection between 60th and 68th streets in Caledonia Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say a 19-year-old woman from DeWitt was driving a Cadillac SUV north on Whitneyville Avenue SE. The Cadillac sideswiped a southbound Ford Escape, then continued north and collided head-on with a southbound Accura sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 19-year-old woman died on scene, deputies say. The driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old man from Middleville, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the Ford Escape was not hurt.

Deputies are investigating.