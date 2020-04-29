Deputies identify victim run over by tractor, killed

Authorities in a field near the intersection of 84th Street and Breton Avenue in Gaines Township, where a man was run over by a tractor and killed. (April 27, 2020)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies have released the name of the victim who was run over by a tractor and killed south of Grand Rapids Monday evening.

Deputies say Allen Whitcomb, 73, of Byron Center, was found dead in a field near the intersection of 84th Street and Breton Avenue in rural Gaines Township.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to the scene on a report of a tractor driving out of control without a driver. When they arrived, the tractor was still moving and the victim was lying on the ground unresponsive with severe injuries.

While deputies were tending to the victim, the tractor broke away from the implement it was hauling and crashed into a Dutton Fire Department Ford F550. The truck was pushed into an embankment and stalled. No one was inside of the truck at the time.

Deputies say no one else was injured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.