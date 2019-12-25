Deputies: Gas station robbed in Comstock Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A gas station was robbed in Comstock Park Tuesday, authorities say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says it happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Mobil gas station on Alpine Avenue NW near York Creek Apartment.

The suspect implied that he had a gun, deputies say.

They say he left the scene with cash. The amount of cash that he got away with is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the suspect was described as a tall man who was wearing a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information can call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.