GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have arrested a 16-year-old who was behind the wheel when a Kent City teen was dragged by a car and seriously injured.

The 16-year-old from Kent City was taken to the county’s juvenile detention center Wednesday and is expected to face “multiple charges,” though a release from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office did not list those charges.

On the afternoon of June 15, deputies say, two groups of teens gathered on Fruit Ridge Avenue near 20 Mile Road in Tyrone Township, near Kent City, so one could sell a vape pen to the other. The sheriff’s department said there was an argument and 17-year-old Colin Rogers was dragged alongside a car.

An undated courtesy photo of Colin Rogers.

Rogers’ father, Clay Rogers, said deputies told him that his son wasn’t directly involved in the sale and that instead was trying to help his friends after the sale turned sour.

Clay Rogers told News 8 last week that his son sustained head trauma and needed surgery to help ease the swelling on his brain.

“They didn’t sugarcoat it: He could pass even now, even after the operation,” Clay Rogers said Friday.

Deputies said Colin Rogers remained in critical condition as of Wednesday. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover medical costs.