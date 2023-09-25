VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a Monday crash north of Lowell resulted in serious injuries and at least one person being pinned in a vehicle.

It happened around 2 p.m. in Vergennes Township, on Fallasburg Park Drive NE at Heim Street, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the office said.

Deputies told News 8 one person was pinned in a car and one car caught fire.

At least one person was seriously hurt, they said.

The section of Fallasburg Park Drive between Heim Street and Lincoln Avenue was closed Monday afternoon because of the crash, according to KCSO. Deputies asked drivers to seek another route.