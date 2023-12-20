GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are still looking for a Plainfield Township man who went missing this summer.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the disappearance of Scott Weldon, of Plainfield Township, on July 25.

Nearly five months later, Weldon has not been found, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives say they have not received any tips, and Weldon’s family has not had any contact with him.

The sheriff’s office says it recently received phone records that show Weldon was in the area of US-131 and 10 Mile Road, by Rockford, at 8:36 a.m. on July 18. An hour later, at 9:38 a.m., he was in the area of US-131 and 22 Mile Road, near Sand Lake.

Deputies say Weldon had depression and mentioned “going up north” to his family. They believe he could have hitchhiked to the northern part of the state. Weldon might have been using a cane or walking stick, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone who might have seen Weldon around northern Michigan, Rockford or Sand Lake in July is asked to contact detectives at 616.632.6125.

“Our hope is to move this investigation forward and help get his family some answers,” deputies wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post.