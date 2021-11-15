Deputies: Cold weather, alcohol may be factors in White Pine Trail death

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead along White Pine Trail near Cedar Springs Monday morning.

Lt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 8 that the body was found around 10 a.m. on the side of White Pine Trail near the intersection of Northland Drive and 19 Mile Road in Nelson Township, just north of Cedar Springs.

His name has not been released.

Roon said there are no signs of foul play and no threat to the public. Investigators believe cold overnight temperatures and alcohol may have been factors in the case.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.