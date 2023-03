PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A child was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog north of Grand Rapids Sunday.

It happened at a home at Pine Ridge Apartments off 5 Mile Road, east of the East Beltline.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 7-year-old suffered a severe laceration to the head and was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The dog, which is owned by the child’s family, was taken into the custody of the Kent County Animal Control and placed in quarantine.