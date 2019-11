COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a robbery happened at a cellphone store in Comstock Park Sunday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department say it happened at an AT&T store on Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road just before 2 p.m.

They say three suspects were inside of the stores wearing ski masks and gloves. They were inside of the store for only seconds.

No weapons were seen, and deputies say no one was injured.

The number of items they got away with is unknown at this time.