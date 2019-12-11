Deputies: Car crash led by possible police pursuit

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a car crash happened in Caledonia Township and it may have been caused by a police chase.

It happened before 5 p.m. near 68th SE Street and Kraft Avenue SE.

Kent County deputies on the scene say it started when one of the cars involved in the crash failed to stop.

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital, but all passengers in both cars are expected to be OK.

They say they will review dashcam footage before determining if the incident leading up to the crash was a police pursuit.

