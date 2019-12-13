Deputies: Beware of scammers pretending to be officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two sheriff’s departments in West Michigan are warning residents about scams making the rounds.

The sheriff’s departments in Kent and Kalamazoo counties say scammers have been pretending to be working for them.

The scammers will call, claiming to be officers. The scammers will tell callers they have warrants out for their arrest, missed jury duty or a loved one is in jail and needs bond money, deputies say.

The scammers will tell the callers to pay their alleged fines through prepaid or gift cards, deputies say.

Sometimes scammers will call people with a number that appears to be coming from the sheriff’s department.

Authorities say officers will never ask for money over the phone, and people should never believe caller IDs because they are easy to fake.

People who get these types of calls should hang up and contact police immediately.