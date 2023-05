An undated courtesy photo of 64-year-old Maxine Willis.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Maxine Willis, 64, walked away from her adult care home in the area of 68th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE Monday morning, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 143 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.