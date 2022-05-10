PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died in a crash near Grand Rapids Tuesday, deputies say.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Plainfield Avenue and Vineyard Avenue in Plainfield Township. The 90-year-old driver was trying to cross Plainfield Avenue when her car was hit by a SUV, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The 90-year-old woman from Grand Rapids died due to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids, had minor injuries. His backseat passengers, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.