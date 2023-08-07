CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies arrested eight men after an undercover human trafficking operation in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said its Human Trafficking Task Force and Kent Area Narcotics Team conducted the operation along the 28th Street corridor in Cascade Township on Thursday.

Seven Michigan men and one Indiana man were arrested on charges of solicitation for prostitution at an area hotel and taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility, according to a KCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office did not release the suspects’ names but said a 42-year-old Holland man, a 24-year-old Alto man, a 25-year-old Ann Arbor man, a 42-year-old Allendale man, a 32-year-old Kentwood man, a 23-year-old Coopersville man, a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 23-year-old man from Angola, Indiana were among those arrested.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in 63rd District Court, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains open as detectives continue investigating.

For more information about human trafficking or how to submit a tip, go to KCSO’s website.