A cruiser and a detective’s car were hit by a suspect in several purse snatchings, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says. (March 7, 2023)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven people, including five minors, were arrested near Grand Rapids early Tuesday in connection to recent purse snatchings, deputies say.

The suspects include a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids, 17-year-old and two 16-year-old boys from Grand Rapids, an 18-year-old man from Plainfield Township and a 17-year-old boy from Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said that around 2 a.m., a deputy on patrol in the area of 28th Street and I-96 in Cascade Township spotted a Jeep believed to be linked to the purse snatchings. Deputies responded to a nearby hotel, where the Jeep was parked. The driver spotted them, tried to drive away and hit a cruiser and a detective’s car, deputies said.

The five people in the Jeep were arrested, as were two others in a room at the hotel.

Deputies say they found stolen property, including a stolen gun. The Jeep was stolen, too.

Deputies said the suspects are believed to be involved in a series of purse snatchings and they are working with other agencies to gather more information.

The suspects’ names were not immediately released. They are expected to face charges linked to the stolen property, gun and Jeep.