A photo of Scott Weldon provided by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are searching for a 61-year-old man who went missing from his Plainfield Township home almost a week ago.

Scott Weldon went missing July 19, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

His family has not heard from him and worries he could be a danger to himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Weldon might have been around Sand Lake in the morning on July 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 616.336.3113.