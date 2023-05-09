GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say five teens have been arrested in Kent County over the last two days for stealing cars.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday it received a report of three suspects checking car doors in the neighborhood around South Park Drive SE near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Gaines Township.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said they found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. The car drove away but ran over spike strips and continued on Kalamazoo Avenue until the driver lost control near the intersection of 52nd Street.

One suspect ran away and the other, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man, was arrested, according to a KCSO news release.

The search continues for the second suspect. No suspect description was released.

Investigators discovered the vehicle was stolen from Plainfield Township on May 3, the release said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said that around 6 a.m., it received multiple reports of suspects breaking into cars in the area of Marshwood Court SW, near the intersection of 68th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW in Byron Township.

Two vehicles drove away from deputies but were later found at the intersection of 68th Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW, the release said.

Four suspects were arrested — ages 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds, all from Grand Rapids, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to keep firearms, keys and cash out of their vehicles.