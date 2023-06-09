SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three teenagers were injured in a single-car crash near Cedar Springs.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on White Creek Avenue near Wiersma Street in Solon Township.

All three people inside the car were thrown from the vehicle after it crashed into a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

One passenger was found in the roadway and flown to the hospital in critical condition. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition, according to a KCSO news release.

The driver is a 17-year-old Newaygo man and both passengers are 17 years old from the Cedar Springs area, the release said.

Investigators believe speed and seatbelts were factors in the crash, according to KCSO.

The crash remains under investigation.