CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three men were arrested for stealing packages from nine homes near Rockford.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of people stealing packages off the porches of homes in the Lake Bella Vista neighborhood in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford.

Authorities say three men stole packages from porches of homes in Cannon Township on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said they found a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a house on Hermoso Court NE, near the intersection of Belding Road NE and Blakely Drive NE.

Three Cannon Township men, ages 22 to 24, were arrested and taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility on larceny charges, according to a news release. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect stole packages from nine homes.