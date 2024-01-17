BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an Indiana man and an Illinois man were arrested and believed to be involved in multiple burglaries across West Michigan.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said detectives learned on Monday that cash, jewelry and crowbars were hidden in a rented vehicle. As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said a 46-year-old man from Portage, Indiana, and a 19-year-old man from Schaumburg, Illinois, were arrested at a hotel in Byron Township.

Both men were taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility for first-degree home invasion for an incident in Cascade Township and possession of burglary tools.

Investigators believe the suspects may be involved in additional burglaries in Gaines Township, West Michigan and possibly out of state, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are searching for a third suspect, but the sheriff’s office did not release a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.