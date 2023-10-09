CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a crash involving a cement truck and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle near Caledonia.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 84th Street SE and Copper Heights Drive SE in Caledonia Township.

Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said both people were in serious condition.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

