Authorities on the scene after a car crash in Kentwood at the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue. (July 21, 2020)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two people were injured after a car crash in Kentwood Tuesday evening, deputies say.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 44th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Kent County deputies say two cars were involved in the crash. They say two people were taken to the hospital.

At this time, it is unknown what led up to the crash.

The Kentwood Police Department is investigating the crash.

