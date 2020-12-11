Deputies: 2 cruisers damaged as stolen car tries to get away

Kent County sheriff’s deputies outside the Woodfield Apartments in Gaines Township Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen car into two Kent County cruisers.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that deputies found a stolen vehicle at the Woodfield Apartments located at the intersection of 60th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE in Gaines Township.

When the suspects tried to get away in the stolen vehicle, they struck two cruisers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said three suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.