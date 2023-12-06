CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were hurt after a private day care bus rolled over Wednesday morning in Cannon Township, deputies say.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of 5 Mile Road NE and Pettis Avenue NE, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the bus, which was carrying 12 children and two adults, was heading north on Pettis Avenue. Another car, driven by an adult man, was going west on 5 Mile Road, according to Sgt. Andrew Kozal with the sheriff’s office. It was not clear exactly what led up to the crash.

“I heard a big bang and I knew it was an accident, so I came running out here and saw what you see now: a bus upside down and another car smashed,” said John Smallfield, who lives on the corner. “And there were kids in the bus, which really worried me. And I ran over there and helped pull the kids out the back.”

Smallfield said the children seemed to be around 3 or 4 years old. The bus was labeled as belonging to Big Steps Little Feet, a preschool in Ada.

Two children were taken to the hospital for “minor injuries, including lacerations,” according to Kozal. One child was taken by ambulance, while the other went by private transport.

“We’re absolutely fortunate that the injuries were very minor,” Kozal said.

Smallfield told News 8 that none of the children seemed seriously hurt.

“One of them had some cuts, I think, and was taken away in an ambulance, but all the other kids seemed to be fine,” he said. “We pulled them out and we were just kind of hugging them and trying to take care of them. Just a sad thing to see when little kids are involved in an accident.”

An adult on the bus was also taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to Kozal.

The scene of a crash at 5 Mile Road and Pettis Avenue on Dec. 6, 2023. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Kozal told News 8 that parents were called to the scene to pick up their children.

“At this time, all the children have been reunited with their parents,” he said around 11:45 a.m.

Although Smallfield didn’t see what led up to Wednesday’s crash, he said drivers tend to speed through the area.

“(The speed limit) is 50 and everybody drives 60 at least,” he said. “I was rear-ended about a quarter of a mile up the road from here this summer, totaled my car. A woman rear-ended me going around 70 miles an hour and totaled her car and my car.”

Smallfield told News 8 he believes the speed limit should be lowered.

The intersection was blocked Wednesday morning because of the crash. Deputies are investigating.