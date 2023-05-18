The scene of a drive-by shooting on Campus Park Drive in Gaines Township Wednesday night. (May 17, 2023)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two of the vehicles involved in a shooting near Kentwood Wednesday night were stolen, deputies say.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a group of vehicles pulled up to a house and starting honking. A 23-year-old man came out of the house and was shot in the leg. He was later listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man the intended target. There were other people in the house and another house was hit by bullets, but no one else was hurt.

Just before the shooting, dispatchers got reports of three cars driving recklessly in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Later, two of the cars involved were found in Grand Rapids. Both had been stolen, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it was still looking into how many people were involved. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call deputies at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

In July of last year, a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting on Campus Park which is just north of East Kentwood High School. The same home was hit again by gunfire in a drive-by in November, but no one was injured then.