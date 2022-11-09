GAINEST TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was injured in a shooting in Gaines Township.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 6100 Kran Avenue SE near the intersection of 60th Street SE and Division Street.

One person was injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities have not released what led to the shooting or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

**Correction: It was previously reported that the person was killed, which was incorrect. We apologize for the error.