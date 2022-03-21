ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting in Alpine Township early Monday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said authorities received reports around 2:15 a.m. Monday of a fight then gunshots on Yorkland Drive NW near the intersection of 4 Mile Road.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said no victims or suspects were found.

While deputies were investigating, a person with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital. The sheriff’s office said the person was listed in stable condition.

It’s unknown what led to the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.