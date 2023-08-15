PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died after a crash that left two others injured in Plainfield Township Tuesday, deputies say.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a crash on Pine Island Drive near Scott View Drive. They arrived to find a motorcyclist dead at the scene. He was a 30-year-old Comstock Park man, according to deputies.

The motorcycle had been headed south on Pine Island Drive near Scott View Drive and crashed into a Jeep Wrangler that was turning into Pine Island Elementary School, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Jeep, a 44-year-old Walker man, and his passenger, a 12-year-old, both had minor injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is looking for the driver of a white midsize SUV that came from the north side of Pine Island Drive and turned into the elementary school at the time of the crash. Deputies believe that driver may be able to provide a clearer description of what happened leading up to the crash.

That driver, and anyone else with information about the crash should call the sheriff’s office traffic safety division at 616.632.6239.