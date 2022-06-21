CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people overdosed and one of them died in a hotel near Grand Rapids Monday.

It happened at a hotel on 28th Street near I-96 in Cascade Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called there on a report of five people unresponsive in a room. Emergency responders gave drug reversal drug naloxone, more commonly known by brand name Narcan, to all five. CPR was performed on two of them.

One of the five, a 32-year-old Florida woman, died at the scene.

The four others were taken to local hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition Tuesday.

Some of the five were from out of state, deputies said, and were in town on business.

Detectives were still investigating. Anyone with information about what happened can call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.