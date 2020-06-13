Demonstrators burn absentee ballot applications

People burn absentee ballot applications at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker on June 12, 2020.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — People unhappy with absentee ballot applications being mailed to registered voters in Michigan came to burn theirs at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker.

On Friday, “Operation Incinerator” invited people who feel Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is overstepping by sending applications without requests to bring it to the arena.

“We are not here to protest ballots, there for voting. Our protest is for the applications to be sent to those who have not even requested them,” said Michael Farage, president of the Grand Rapids Taxpayers Association.

Benson said sending the applications will ensure people can safely vote during the ongoing pandemic.

President Donald Trump threatened to withhold funding from Michigan for the move, claiming it would lead to voter fraud.

Organizers of Friday’s event say there more rallies planned this summer.