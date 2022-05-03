GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Carol Glanville, a Democrat, is projected to win the special election to fill the vacant 74th Michigan House District seat.

She will represent the west side of Kent County.

The two other candidates were write-in candidate Mike Milanowski Jr. and Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan.

The seat was vacated when Mark Huizenga was elected to the 28th Senate District; that Senate seat had been left free when Peter MacGregor left to become the Kent County treasurer.

Glanville will serve for about eight months in the Michigan House of Representatives. Another primary election will be held on Aug. 2 and a general election will be held on Nov. 8.