Demand prompts private hangar build at Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new construction project beginning Wednesday at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport might go unnoticed by the general public — unless you own a private jet.

Ann Arbor-based Avflight broke ground on a new $6 million to $7 million private hangar and fixed base operator that will bring a touch of luxury to the growing Kent County airport.

Airport Authority Chief Operating Officer Alex Percic says market and consumer needs drove the need for such an investment.

“Avflight is a private entity, they are a business providing aeronautical services, and they want to be a part of the growing Western Michigan community,” Percic explained. “The growing aeronautical or general aviation community here in West Michigan will put this area to good use.”

Percic says the project will be completely funded by Avflight.

“We here at the Ford will supply the infrastructure, land and access to the runway. The rest comes from them,” he said.

More access to the taxi strip and runway will lead to a busier airport, which Percic says comes with a silver lining for commercial flight passengers.

“It’ll attract more general aviation traffic, it’ll attract more private jet flying, more general aviation operations in general,” Percic said. “That translates to dollars and improvements to the commercial and public sector.”

Avflight’s new complex on the airport property is set to be complete by spring. It will create more than 30 jobs.