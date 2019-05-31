DeltaPlex to host ‘world’s biggest bounce house’

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s being billed as the world’s biggest bounce house is coming to West Michigan.

The Central Michigan University students behind the nonprofit organization Pack Your Back are bringing The Big Bounce America to the DeltaPlex Arena June 14-16.

Visitors to the bounce oasis can play basketball, navigate an inflatable obstacle race, take a trip down a giant slide and check out an inflatable forest and jungle animals.

Admission is $15 for children ages 7 and younger, $17 for kids ages 8-15 and $20 for those 16 years or older. Tickets can be purchased online.

Pack Your Back says all of the funds raised will go directly to supporting its organization, which helps youth succeed through school supply distributions, leadership conferences and other projects.

Pack Your Back creator Galen Miller says since the organization started in 2016, it’s helped 25,000 people and counting.