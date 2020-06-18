Delayed no more: Dine-in service opens at MudPenny in Ada

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 delays and restrictions couldn’t stop Ada’s newest restaurant from opening to guests.
MudPenny celebrated the start of dine-in service Wednesday with a social distanced ribbon cutting ceremony at its restaurant on Ada Drive near Headley Street SE. The restaurant and coffee bar recently opened for takeout service after delays caused by COVID-19.
The business offers coffee made from beans roasted at its Grand Rapids location and farm-to-table food that will fit a variety of diets, including gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and keto.
MudPenny is taking the following steps to prevent coronavirus:
- Limiting dine-in service to 50% capacity
- Daily employee symptom and temperature checks
- Mandating clean face masks
- Requiring workers to wear clean gloves and wash their hands regularly
- Spacing out indoor and outdoor tables to ensure proper social distancing
MudPenny started eight years ago as a coffee cart in the lobby of the Waters Building in downtown Grand Rapids. The next year, its owner moved into a small café in Forest Hills and started event catering. The business grew into a full restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park neighborhood in 2018.
Like the original restaurant on Grandville Avenue SW, Ada’s MudPenny plans to donate 1% of sales to area nonprofits.
The Ada location is currently open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with plans to expand hours soon. Takeout service is also available by calling 616.259.5353 or visiting mudpenny.com.