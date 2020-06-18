Delayed no more: Dine-in service opens at MudPenny in Ada

A June 17, 2020 courtesy photo shows the ribbon cutting ceremony at MudPenny in Ada. (MudPenny)

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 delays and restrictions couldn’t stop Ada’s newest restaurant from opening to guests.

MudPenny celebrated the start of dine-in service Wednesday with a social distanced ribbon cutting ceremony at its restaurant on Ada Drive near Headley Street SE. The restaurant and coffee bar recently opened for takeout service after delays caused by COVID-19.

The business offers coffee made from beans roasted at its Grand Rapids location and farm-to-table food that will fit a variety of diets, including gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and keto.

MudPenny is taking the following steps to prevent coronavirus:

Limiting dine-in service to 50% capacity

Daily employee symptom and temperature checks

Mandating clean face masks

Requiring workers to wear clean gloves and wash their hands regularly

Spacing out indoor and outdoor tables to ensure proper social distancing

MudPenny started eight years ago as a coffee cart in the lobby of the Waters Building in downtown Grand Rapids. The next year, its owner moved into a small café in Forest Hills and started event catering. The business grew into a full restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park neighborhood in 2018.

Like the original restaurant on Grandville Avenue SW, Ada’s MudPenny plans to donate 1% of sales to area nonprofits.

The Ada location is currently open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with plans to expand hours soon. Takeout service is also available by calling 616.259.5353 or visiting mudpenny.com.