Deja vu: Bobcat escapes from Blandford Nature Center again

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Blandford Nature Center is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for a bobcat that escaped from her enclosure for a second time in as many weeks.

Artemis was last seen on Blandford’s property Thursday evening, the nature center said in a Facebook post.

The nature center said her enclosure was approved by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for holding Artemis and her brother Apollo, and changes were made after her Dec. 17 escape. However, “Artemis is intelligent and figured out how to open a latch,” the post stated.

The nature center first thought it was Apollo that escaped the first time but later determined it was Artemis. She was discovered and captured by a Grand Rapids homeowner two days later.

The nature center says Artemis is likely not a threat to humans and most animals because of her young age and size. She is the same size as a large house cat.

Blandford Nature Center is asking people to report any sightings of Artemis to the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400. Do not attempt to capture her.

The nature center says Apollo has been moved to a temporary secure shelter at John Ball Zoo until the center’s bobcat enclosure can be further improved.