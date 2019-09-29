DeHop 5K still successful with rainy weather

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunday’s rainy weather did not put a stop to 110 people from showing up to the DeHop 5K and afterparty at DeHop’s Brewing Company in Walker.

The Fall Festival and 5K Run/Walk started at 10 a.m. followed by a Kid’s Fun Run for children ages 3 to 8.

Forced indoors, the afterparty included live music, kids’ activities, food and a beer tent. Craft beer venders were at the event with their products.

Event organizer Doug Anderle said the event raised $1,000 for each the city of Walker police and fire departments and Paws With A Cause.

Walker firefighters at the DeHop 5K event. (Sept. 29, 2019)

Although a portion of the event was held inside, Anderle said it was still a success.

“The men and women that serve us every day in the fire and police departments do such a great community service. If I can help give back and the community can give back to them, in this case financially, it’s great for us,” he said.

Anderle hopes the event becomes a Walker tradition and that the weather is better next year.

“I would like to grow the event next year. Maybe earlier in the year, more time to plan, grow the numbers, raise more money and avoid the rain if possible,” he said.