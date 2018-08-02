Death of Kent County infant sparks investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 10-month-old child at a home on Algoma Avenue in Solon Township. (Aug. 2, 2018)

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)— The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant.

Late Thursday morning, deputies were called to the 16000 block of Algoma Avenue NE in Solon Township, northwest of Cedar Springs, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the 10-month-old child died at the scene. It’s unclear what led to the baby’s death; an autopsy is expected to be completed Friday.

The case is being treated as suspicious. The father of the child said he agreed to allow deputies to search the home, but investigators wanted to wait for a warrant.