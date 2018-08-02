Kent County

Death of Kent County infant sparks investigation

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2018 04:28 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2018 06:49 PM EDT

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)— The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant.

Late Thursday morning, deputies were called to the 16000 block of Algoma Avenue NE in Solon Township, northwest of Cedar Springs, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the 10-month-old child died at the scene. It’s unclear what led to the baby’s death; an autopsy is expected to be completed Friday.

The case is being treated as suspicious. The father of the child said he agreed to allow deputies to search the home, but investigators wanted to wait for a warrant.

