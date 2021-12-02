Death at York Creek Apartments ruled a homicide

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at York Creek Apartments in Alpine Township on Dec. 1, 2021.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have ruled the death of a man whose body was found at an apartment complex north of Grand Rapids a homicide.

Michael Wright, 35, was shot, the medical examiner found.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to York Creek Apartments in Alpine Township Wednesday morning on a report of a man sleeping in his car. When they arrived, they found he was dead.

Authorities say Wright was shot in the vehicle.

Investigators are working to find out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.