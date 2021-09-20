Deanie Peter perjury case heads to trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case against the first man ever charged in connection to the 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters is moving forward.

Kent County Judge David Buter ruled Monday morning there is enough evidence 61-year-old James Frisbie committed perjury to bind the case over for trial. He said the evidence showed a lengthy pattern of false statements made by Frisbie.

Frisbie was charged with lying under oath during an investigative subpoena in the disappearance of Deanie Peters.

An undated courtesy photo of Deanie Peters.

Deanie was 14 when she went missing from Forest Hills Central Middle School on Feb. 5, 1981. She stepped out of her brother’s wrestling practice, telling her mom she would be right back — but no one ever saw her again. Searches for her body have never yielded anything.

Prosecutors have been using the investigative subpoena process to force witnesses to testify in the 40-year-old mystery. Frisbie is accused of lying about prior statements he made to police and others about the possible involvement of two men in Peter’s disappearance — Steve Osborne and Kyle Fate.

If convicted, Frisbie could face up to life in prison.