Watch: Preliminary hearing for man accused of perjury in Deanie Peters case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A preliminary hearing is happening for the first and only person ever charged in connection to the 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters.

Jim Frisbie’s first hearing in a Grand Rapids courtroom is streaming live on woodtv.com.

Frisbie, 61, of Alto, is accused of lying to investigators while under an investigative subpoena. He was arrested in July.

An undated courtesy photo of Deanie Peters.

Deanie was 14 when she went missing from Forest Hills Central Middle School on Feb. 5, 1981. She stepped out of her brother’s wrestling practice, telling her mom she would be right back — but no one ever saw her again.

Searches for her body have never yielded anything.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge hears at least some of the evidence against a suspect and decides if it is enough to send a case on to trial.

If convicted, Frisbie could face up to life in prison.