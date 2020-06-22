Dealership ripped off 3 times amid string of crimes

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — There were even more thefts from West Michigan auto dealerships over the weekend, continuing the string of crimes that have been happening since at least mid-May.

RightWay Auto Sales off 28th Street near Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming has been hit three times in less than a week. Thieves got away with more than a dozen cars.

“The first day we showed up and they has smashed through the glass (door) with a rock,” RightWay manager Grant Dixon described. “They’re coming, they’re getting keys and then returning later to grab the rest of the inventory.”

Thieves took six cars Wednesday evening and then six more Friday night, smashing two windows. Then they came back for one more.

“There was a larger SUV that we had blocked in from this side and thought, well, there is no way they can get over this side. And they actually drove the SUV up over (the concrete edging) and you can kind of see right here, where it scraped a little bit,” Dixon said, pointing out the scratches.

Police are finding the stolen cars dumped all over West Michigan. They have been recovered smashed up, crashed into trees or buildings. At least one of the thefts resulted in a fatal crash earlier this year.

“In 10 years, I have never seen anything like the scope, the scale or the sheer gutsiness of what’s been going on,” Dixon said.

Four of the cars from RightWay have been recovered. Two people were arrested, but police believe more people are involved and that the stolen vehicles are being used while carrying out other crimes like cellphone store break-ins.

Multiple dealerships in Holland were burglarized in the last couple of days, including Elhart GMC. That heist led to a police chase early Monday.

If you have any information about the thefts, you are asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department, which is leading the investigation. GRPD can be reached at 616.456.3400 and Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.