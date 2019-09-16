Deal for ex-Lowell school worker in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former part-time employee with Lowell Public Schools has taken a plea agreement in a child pornography case.

Documents filed in federal court show Madalynne Iteen pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of distribution of child porn.

The court documents say that in the summer of 2018, Iteen took explicit photos of a baby and sent them to someone else through Snapchat.

A recipient of those photos was arrested in Ontario, Canada, in January, after which police there directed Homeland Security Investigations to Iteen. Federal authorities in Grand Rapids started investigating her and she was arrested in February.

Lowell Public Schools, where Iteen worked part-time, placed her on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. MLive reports she was ultimately fired from her position as a junior varsity cheerleading coach.

The plea agreement was dated Aug. 22. Iteen was initially set to stand trial starting Tuesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26. The charge Iteen admitted to is punishable by between 15 and 30 years in prison. She’ll also have to pay fees and restitution and register as a sex offender.